Viral Video: Justin Trudeau dances at Taylor Swift concert; netizens say, ‘52 year old man acting like a 14 yr old girl’

Canada: Shaking a leg to “You Don’t Own Me” song at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert — that is what PM Justin Trudeau was up to, when violent riots broke out in Montreal on Friday. A video of the same moment has gone viral on social media, with netizens criticising Trudeau for his act.

“A 52 year old man acting like a 14 year old girl at Taylor Swift concert in Toronto, while occupying the position of Prime Minister of Canada,” read one post on X, featuring Trudeau's dance at the concert.

Netizens reaction Trudeau became the centre of criticism after videos went viral of him grooving to a Taylor Swift song while violent riots took place in his city. “ Pro-Palestinian, anti-Nato rioters light Canada’s second largest city up in flames. Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau is dancing to Taylor Swift,” posted one user on X.

“According to ancient tradition, the degenerate Emperor Nero got on stage and recited poetry while Rome burned. Here’s Trudeau dancing at tonight’s Taylor Swift concert after doubling the debt to $1.2 trillion and creating a housing crisis by opening Canada’s borders," said another user.

Another video showed Trudeau exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties ahead of the concert.

Riots in Canada Violence erupted on the streets of Montreal on Friday as pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police, smashing windows and setting cars on fire, according to The Jerusalem Post, citing local media.

Reportedly, the protest, which began peacefully, escalated when demonstrators burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and threw small explosive devices and metal objects at the police.

Police arrested three individuals for assaulting officers and obstructing their work as authorities used chemical irritants to disperse the protest, added the report.

Politicians criticise Justin Trudeau Following International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant against Netanyahu, Trudeau announced that Canada will support and comply with the warrant, stated multiple reports.