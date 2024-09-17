Viral video: Karnataka man screams at non-Kannadiga toll booth employee for speaking in Hindi

A viral video captures a confrontation at a Karnataka toll booth, with a driver insisting the employee speak Kannada instead of Hindi. The incident has sparked a divided response on social media regarding language expectations for non-Kannadigas.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published17 Sep 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Non-Kannadiga toll employee screamed at for speaking in Hindi.
Non-Kannadiga toll employee screamed at for speaking in Hindi.(Screengrab)

Amid the ongoing language row in Karnataka, another video of discrimination against the non-Kannadigas has surfaced on social media.

In a now-viral video, reportedly from a toll booth at Karnataka-Maharashtra, a driver slams a toll booth employee for speaking in Hindi, adding fresh fuel to the row.

The man in the video can be heard screaming at the toll booth employee for speaking in Hindi. Following this, the two are seen engaging in a heated argument, which has left netizens with opposing opinions.

Also Read | Hindi-speaking Bengaluru resident use trick to address Kannada debate

After the man questioned the toll booth employee for not speaking in Kannada, the worker took out his phone to record the conversation and defend his stand. However, the employee also mentioned that Hindi is a language spoken all over India.

Watch video here:

The video has garnered nearly 77.8K views; prompting netizens to post various opinions.

Netizens had a split opinion regarding the issue, with some saying that it is important for those staying in the state to know the local language.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman criticises Swiggy as delivery agent did not know Kannada

“They have to speak or else they can go to their respective states and build there,” said a user.

“He is in Karnataka, people expecting him to speak common language of land is not wrong, in the end how they adjust to establish communication is all that matters. This language issue is getting stretched too much without any logic!” another added.

“It is obviously forced. When the toll operator clearly said that he is NOT willing to speak in Kannada, then the Kannadiga driver should have dropped the conversation and gone ahead. Forcing the toll operator to speak Kannada is unacceptable. The toll operator should file an FIR,” a user said.

Also Read | ‘Bengaluru belongs to Kannadigas’: Viral post sparks online debate

"It’s part of North-Karnataka, where Marathi is spoken predominantly. I’d be surprised if this same driver drives towards Electronic City -Hosur corridor & still asks them to speak Kannada. In fact at such times he himself might start talking in Tamil, such is the hypocrisy," a user highlighted.

The controversy over the Kannada language has swept through social media, eliciting comments from those who support or oppose the issue. The row first ignited after a viral post: “To everyone coming to Bengaluru, You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Bengaluru if you don't speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada. Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking.”

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Viral video: Karnataka man screams at non-Kannadiga toll booth employee for speaking in Hindi

