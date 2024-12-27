In a bizarre incident, a dozen chickens in Karnataka's Hadige Village mysteriously died and emitted flames from their mouth when pressure was applied. The video has gone viral and users online reported that the incident surfaced in Karnataka's Sakaleeshpur which has caused panic among villagers.

A person is seen pressing the lifeless body of a chicken in the clip which begins to emit fire due to the pressure. Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The incident took place on December 18 and the chickens belonged to a villager named Ravi, according to Udayavani report. The video circulating on social media claims that applying pressure to the abdomen would cause the chickens to emanate fire from their mouths.

Social media reaction While some raised doubts about the authenticity of the footage, others expressed concern over the issue which seems to be one of poisoning.

‘Chemical lab trick’ It is suspected that some “miscreants” poisoned the farm that caused this tragic incident. Netizens strongly reacted to the viral video as one user stated, “Possibly they gave something to enhance for the chickens fight?” A second user commented, “A chemical lab trick that's it.” A third user wrote, “Dragon Chicken.”

A fourth user asked, “Wth did they eat," while another questioned if it is “phosphorus” that caused the eerie phenomenon.

