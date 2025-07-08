Viral video: Kerala forest officer’s daring rescue of 16-foot King Cobra wins internet

A forest officer from Kerala is being widely praised online after a video of her rescuing a 16-foot-long king cobra went viral. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera, shows Beat Forest Officer G S Roshni calmly and skillfully capturing the venomous snake from a stream frequently used by locals for bathing.

The video, shared by retired Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, highlights the officer’s courage and precision as she uses a snake-catching stick to safely lift and relocate the cobra to a forested area.

“My salutations to the green queens & the bravery shown by them in the wild,” Mr Nanda wrote. “This was her first time handling a king cobra, though she has rescued more than 800 snakes in her career.”

G S Roshni, part of the Kerala Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team from the Paruthipalli Range, was responding to an alert from residents who spotted the snake near a stream. Despite it being her first time handling a king cobra—the world’s longest venomous snake—she managed the rescue with remarkable composure.

According to PTI, Roshni has been with the Kerala Forest Department for nearly eight years and has rescued hundreds of venomous and non-venomous snakes across the state.

Internet applauds her bravery The video has struck a chord online, with many social media users praising Roshni’s courage and professionalism.

“Brave, skilled and calm under pressure. Salute to FO Roshni and the entire Rapid Response Team,” wrote one user. Another commented, “It's unfortunate that such bravery often goes unnoticed in India compared to abroad, where similar acts might earn widespread recognition and incentives. Forest Officer G S Roshni's rescue of a 16-foot king cobra is a prime example of the undervalued heroism that deserves more public admiration and systemic support to motivate and reward these essential conservation efforts.”

The clip has also reignited appreciation for women working in high-risk roles within forest services—often in remote and challenging conditions.