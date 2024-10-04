Viral video: KFC staffers beat customer over order issue in Kerala; netizens ask ‘Chole bhature mang rha tha kya?’

A viral video shows a violent altercation between a customer and KFC staff in Kerala, raising concerns about public violence. Social media users humorously reacted to the incident, questioning such behavior in the state.

Livemint
Updated4 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Screenshot of the viral video of customer and KFC staff members fighting each other.
Screenshot of the viral video of customer and KFC staff members fighting each other.

A violent fight between a customer and staff members at a Kerala Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet has gone viral on social media. The video of the brawl raised concerns about rising cases of violence, abuse, and arguments over small issues in public places.

In the video, a customer wearing a black shirt can be seen indulging in a heated argument with the KFC staff members. The matter escalated when he hit one of the staff members from behind. Within a second, the staff member and his fellow colleagues retaliated with multiple blows at the customer.

Things didn't improve even when one of the bystanders tried to intervene and stop the staff members from beating the customer. The video was shared by the social media page ‘Ghar ke Kalesh’. Mint couldn't independently verify the exact location of the video. The exact date and time of the incident remain undiscovered.

While many users expressed their concerns over rising cases of violence in public places, many social media users questioned the prevalence of such cases in a state like Kerala, with high literacy rates. Meanwhile, the video sparked hilarious reactions from a large section of social media users.

“Kerala to education me ek number hai firr ye kaha se aa gye,” commented a user on the post.

“Chole bhature Mang rha tha Kya KFC mai ??,” a social media user jokingly commented on the post.

“Chicken be like. I am already dead because u wanted to eat me. Now if you will die fighting for dead me, what will happen to my leg piece [sic]”

“Welcome to KFC (Kerala Fight Club) [sic]”

"After all this if they didn't ask the customer "finger lickin good" then there's no point [sic]"

“WWE chal rha h yha to [sic]”

“Customers should support customers But this is unfair….”
“KFC wala or other Burger king wala are always rude [sic],” opined another social media user.

 

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM IST
