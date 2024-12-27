A wild buffalo's fierce defense against a lion has gone viral, demonstrating that strength and courage can prevail over the King of the Jungle. The 13-second clip has garnered significant attention, amassing 5.9 million views and sparking engaging social media comments.

A lion is often called the King of the Jungle due to its strength and hunting skills. However this does not mean that a lion cannot be defeated by any other animal. One such animal is a wild buffalo, who is known for its resilience and speed.

A video emerged on social media showing an encounter between a lion and a wild buffalo. In a 13-second clip, a wild buffalo could be seen attacking a lion fiercely when while responding to the latter's advances. This forces the lion to retreat despite putting in all its efforts.



Following this, the lion runs away to protect itself. The video shows the strength and resilience of a wild buffalo. It shows how solid defense and courage can also defeat the king of the jungle.

The video has gone viral on social media drawing reactions from several social media users.

One of the users said, “I bet the lion was thinking: 'why am i running?"

Another said, “how it be when the bully gets bullied."

"Sometimes we don't know our own strength until we push," one user said.

“When table turns," added another.

One of the users stated, “The legend says he became (the lion) a vegetarian till he died."

One X user said, "let me tell you who is the boss now."

“This shows that sometimes even a lion can be chased away," added another.

The viral video has 5.9 million views and 12k likes currently.