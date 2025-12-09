Viral video: Korean woman stuns Bhagwant Mann with proper Punjabi, welcomes Punjab CM with folded hands

Bhagwant Mann was on a visit to South Korea when he met a Korean woman. She spoke in fluent Punjabi the Punjab chief minister, leaving him elated. A video of their interaction has now gone viral on social media, garnering nearly 1 million views on Instagram.

In the video, the woman greets CM Mann with folded hands and introduces herself as Simran Kaur. She then tells her Korean name as well.

She says she is a Korean Punjabi who became part of a Punjabi family after marriage. Her husband adds that they have been married for 20 years.

“It feels great to meet you in Korea,” the wife says.

Mann, curious, praises the lady’s fluency. Even one of his associates lauds her, saying that she speaks ‘pure Punjabi’. The CM then asks her how she has learnt the language. Her answer leaves Mann visibly amused.

“My Saasu Saura (mother-in-law and father-in-law) have taught me the language,” she says, and CM Mann bursts into laughter.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann later appreciated the Punjabi-Korean woman. He is the one who shared the video on Instagram.

“Our mother tongue Punjabi is not just a language for us… it is our identity. During my visit to South Korea, I got the chance to meet a couple. Hearing their daughter, who was born in Korea, speak Punjabi made me extremely happy,” Mann wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of the interaction.

Bhagwant Mann’s South Korea visit Bhagwant Mann is currently in South Korea for a two-day visit. His primary purpose is to bring Korean companies to Punjab before the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026 on 13-15 March. He is accompanied by Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora, as well as other senior officials.

CM Mann is seeking investments in food processing, agri-tech, renewable energy, defence, aerospace, and urban infrastructure. He met major Korean firms and held a roundtable on ease of doing business. He met companies such as Daewoo E&C, GS Engineering & Construction and Nongshim.