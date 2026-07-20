Viral video: Lamine Yamal comforts Lionel Messi after final; social media reacts, ‘Class from both sides’

A video of Lamine Yamal comforting Lionel Messi after the final has gone viral. According to the poster, the clip is “easily the most wholesome moment you’ll see today”. The moment has garnered 2.5 million views in 4 hours on X (formerly Twitter).

An emotional hug closed a truly-historic World Cup final in New York. Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the winner, scoring in minute 106.

That moment between Yamal and Messi carried deep symbolic weight for both nations. It reminded fans of a famous 2007 photo of them together.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the viral moment between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi after the World Cup final? ⌵ Lamine Yamal was seen comforting Lionel Messi after Argentina's defeat in the World Cup final, creating an emotional moment that resonated with fans across social media. 2 Why did Yamal's gesture towards Messi become widely discussed on social media? ⌵ Yamal's comforting gesture was seen as a poignant end to an era, symbolizing the passing of the torch from Messi to the younger generation of footballers. 3 How did Lionel Messi react after Argentina's loss in the World Cup final? ⌵ Lionel Messi was visibly emotional and broke down in tears as he watched his team receive their runners-up medals, highlighting the disappointment of missing out on another World Cup title. 4 Should fans be concerned about Messi's future in international football after the World Cup final? ⌵ Given Messi's age and the emotional weight of the final, there is speculation that this may be his last World Cup, raising questions about his future participation in international tournaments. 5 What significance does the moment between Yamal and Messi have in the context of their football careers? ⌵ The moment highlighted the contrast between Yamal's rising stardom as one of the youngest World Cup winners and Messi's potential departure from international football, marking a significant transition in football history.

Then, 20-year-old Messi held a 5-month-old Yamal. Now, Messi became the oldest outfield World Cup finalist ever. Yamal, meanwhile, became one of the youngest players ever to play a World Cup final.

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“From Messi bathing him in a tub as a baby to Yamal comforting Messi after a World Cup final... you genuinely cannot write a more poetic script than this,” wrote one social media user.

“This has to be a perfect ending,” wrote another user.

Another user posted, “I'm so sad to watch Messi crying... But, at the same time, I'm really happy for Lamine Yamal and the rest of Barcelona players in the Spanish national team.”

“The whole world was rooting so hard for Argentina to win and giving them all the love and special attention... but it just wasn't meant to be. Still, seeing young Lamine Yamal comfort Messi like that after everything… pure wholesome gold and class from both sides,” came from another.

“I think this is everything to me as a fan of both. Messi deserves all the love right now,” posted another fan.

One user pointed out, “Power has changed hands.....the end of an era, and the beginning of a new era. We experienced all that on one stage, in one game... History.”

One fan shared a different perspective: “The most wholesome moment is not even about Yamal…. It’s Messi getting up to acknowledge him. He was sitting when one of Spain's keepers went to console him, but stood up for Yamal.”

Contrasting pictures after World Cup final With this win, Lamine Yamal completed a remarkable personal double. He's won both Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup. Remarkably, he maintains a perfect record in major tournaments.