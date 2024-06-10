Viral Video: ’Leopard’ spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan during Modi 3.0 oath ceremony

In the viral video, an animal was seen in the frame right after BJP MP Durgadas Uikey finished signing the paperwork to assume to the role of Minister of State.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Updated02:49 PM IST
BJP MP Durgadas Uikey takes oath as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan
BJP MP Durgadas Uikey takes oath as minister, at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan(PTI)

A day after Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for record third straight term along with 71 other Union Ministers, a video has gone viral with people claiming that they have spotted a leopard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

While some claimed that the animal was a leopard, some have said it was a pet animal.

The video was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, with caption, "An animal was seen strolling back in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after MP Durga Das finished the paperwork. Some say it was a LEOPARD while others call it some pet animal. Have a look."

Watch:

Modi 3.0 oath taking mega ceremony was held in the presence of large gathering of national and international dignitaries. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by President Droupadi Murmu. Modi becomes the only Prime Minister after Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms as the prime minister.

Overall 71 ministers took oath alongside the Prime Minister on June 8. This included 30 cabinet ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar to name a few. Apart from 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 Ministers of State also took oath on Sunday evening.

The difference between the new PM Modi-led government than his second term is that the BJP's numbers in Lok Sabha have dropped. In 2029, the BJP won 303 Lok Sabha seats while in 2024 it finished with 240 seats, 32 short of the majority mark of 272 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

This meant that the Bharatiya Janata Party needed to accommodate its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the council of ministers too.

