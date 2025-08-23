Viral video: Little boy playing at US border accidentally crosses over to Canada; netizens lament ‘he will be happier’

A young boy playing with the revolving doors at the US border accidentally crossed over to Canada in a viral video. As his angry parents asked why the child would do that, netizens cheered about how happy the child would be in Canada.

In the viral video on Instagram, the family of four can be seen standing at the US-Canada border when the little boy crosses to the other side while playing with the revolving door. As three of them stand at the US border, the parents shout at the boy, asking, “Why would you do that?”

The video was captioned: “This boy was playing with revolving doors at the US border and accidentally went to Canada.”

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how the netizens reacted: Social media users cheered on the little boy and said that Canada is the best thing for him.

“Enjoy your free healthcare buddy,” a user said.

Another quipped: “Smartest person in the whole family.”

“Run while you still can (Canada flag)” joked a user.

“Congratulations kid, brilliant escape,” a user lamented.

“Let him go. He's in a better place now,” added another.

Another added, “Canadians are so nice they’ll help him get out quickly.”

Netizens were also concerned about the father shouting at the child, and said that it solved nothing.

“I love how they are acting like this child understands the implications of crossing a border,” a netizen said.

Another added, “I mean, why did they go to the border then? Were they just planning to ‘not enter?’”

“Why’s the dad mad? He should’ve been watching his kid. Children make mistakes sometimes,” said another.