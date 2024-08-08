Viral video: Little girl ‘speaks’ with a cow with a microphone; it responds | Watch

In the viral Instagram reel, the little girl, posing as a news reporter with a mic, chose a unique guest to talk to as she found it best to interact with a cow.

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published8 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
The cute video begins with the little girl asking the cow a question in a foreign language
The cute video begins with the little girl asking the cow a question in a foreign language(Screengrab: Instagram)

A video of an adorable little girl doing some commendatory reporting is going viral online. Yes, you hear it right! This little news reporter, dressed in a white sundress, has brought you a very interesting guest at her chat show.

In a heartwarming Instagram reel, the little girl, posing as a news reporter with a mic, chose a unique guest to talk to. Ditching humans, the star reporter found it best to interact with a cow.

The fun interaction between these two adorable creatures has got the internet's heart-melting!

Also Read | Crocodile in UP village: Viral video irks netizens; here’s why

The cute video begins with the little girl asking the cow a question in a foreign language. To help her guest understand better, the girl concluded her question with a "mooo". She then gave the mic to her guest, the cow, who had a lot to say! The cow, in her loudest voice, said, "mooooo".

This meaningful chat between the duo ended with the little girl visibly surprised and equally happy with the response.

Also Read | Viral Video: Lion cubs pose for the camera while playing together | Watch

Here is how the netizens reacted to this cute exchange:

Netizens poured their hearts in the comment section and were all praises for the cute little reporter.

“Multilingual queen. amazing journalism skills,” a user commented.

“She is a natural...I see a future reporter,” said another.

Also Read | ’Unhygienic’ soya chaap making in Agra factory horrifies netizens

“Peak journalism,” commented a user, while another added, “that's an incredible interview.”

A user also called the interview a “historical moment”. “What a historical moment,” the comment read.

“The only news source I trust,” another added.

Also Read | Viral Video: Telugu actress throws sandal at Hyderabad RJ on LIVE TV

“The calf understood the assignment,” said another user.

About the cow, the netizens got a little creative and choose to interpret its response on their own.

“That was some radical opinion,” a user said.

Also Read | Former cricket star Vinod Kambli battles health issues | WATCH video

“Such detailed interview, I didn't know cows didn't like climate situation out there,” another added.

“Didn't have to get so political, but good interview nonetheless,” said another.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral video: Little girl ‘speaks’ with a cow with a microphone; it responds | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.50
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.35 (-2.18%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.30
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.95 (-0.65%)

    Tata Power

    418.00
    03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.25 (-2.85%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    338.25
    03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.45 (-1.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    496.35
    03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.4 (8.86%)

    Triveni Turbines

    690.10
    03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    52.05 (8.16%)

    Route Mobile

    1,623.00
    03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    121.05 (8.06%)

    Kfin Technologies

    900.35
    03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    56.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue