In the viral Instagram reel, the little girl, posing as a news reporter with a mic, chose a unique guest to talk to as she found it best to interact with a cow.

A video of an adorable little girl doing some commendatory reporting is going viral online. Yes, you hear it right! This little news reporter, dressed in a white sundress, has brought you a very interesting guest at her chat show. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a heartwarming Instagram reel, the little girl, posing as a news reporter with a mic, chose a unique guest to talk to. Ditching humans, the star reporter found it best to interact with a cow.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The fun interaction between these two adorable creatures has got the internet's heart-melting! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cute video begins with the little girl asking the cow a question in a foreign language. To help her guest understand better, the girl concluded her question with a "mooo". She then gave the mic to her guest, the cow, who had a lot to say! The cow, in her loudest voice, said, "mooooo".

This meaningful chat between the duo ended with the little girl visibly surprised and equally happy with the response.

Here is how the netizens reacted to this cute exchange: Netizens poured their hearts in the comment section and were all praises for the cute little reporter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Multilingual queen. amazing journalism skills," a user commented.

“She is a natural...I see a future reporter," said another.

“Peak journalism," commented a user, while another added, “that's an incredible interview." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user also called the interview a “historical moment". “What a historical moment," the comment read.

“The only news source I trust," another added.

“The calf understood the assignment," said another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the cow, the netizens got a little creative and choose to interpret its response on their own.

“That was some radical opinion," a user said.

“Such detailed interview, I didn't know cows didn't like climate situation out there," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}