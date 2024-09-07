A viral video shows a violent altercation among railway employees regarding the operation of the Vande Bharat Express. Several were injured, including a loco pilot and assistant, and damage was inflicted on railway property.

A heated argument between locopilots and railway guards of different Railway divisions turned into a violent scuffle after no conclusion was reached about who would run the Vande Bharat train inaugurated on the Agra-Udaipur route. A video of the alleged violence among railway employees has gone viral on the internet.

The altercation reportedly occurred between Kota and Agra Railway Division employees. The heated argument started over the duties of running the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express. The argument turned into an ugly violent fight in which a locopilot and his assistant were beaten up and their clothes were torn, reported ETV Bharat citing officials. Mint couldn't independently verify the report and authenticity of the viral video.

In the viral video, a few people can be seen forcefully entering from the window inside the Vande Bharat train cabin. As nearly 8-9 people forcefully entered inside the engine, a person was allegedly thrown outside, followed by being beaten by the crowd.

According to news reports, a locopilot and his assistant were beaten up. During the scuffle, the lock of the semi-high speed train's guard room door and the window pane's glass were also damaged.

The matter has been dealt with by the Railway Board. However, there has been no resolution to the matter. The confusion over the distribution of responsibilities related to the operation of Udaipur-Agra Vande Bharat has led to repeated delays in the arrival and departure of the train.

Following the violence, a case has been registered against unknown railway personnel on the complaint of Agra guard Raghavendra Saraswat, reported ETV Bharat. The report also added that the Railway Protection Force personnel at Gangapur City Junction reportedly made videos instead of intervening the situation.