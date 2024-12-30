Charbagh railway station video spots platform cleaners spraying water on people sleeping on the floor, netizens react as video goes viral.

Railway platform cleaners at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station sprayed water on the people sleeping on the platforms late at night to wake them up and clear the platform for cleaning purposes, according to a video shared by social media NGO Innovation For Change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video highlighted cleaners spraying water on people sleeping on platforms 8 and 9 of the Charbagh railway station. Questioning the limits of humanity, the Instagram video was posted on December 28.

The video shows how the workers were filling the mugs with water and then spraying the water on the people sleeping on the platform, which forced them to wake up in the middle of the night to vacate the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The average temperature in this area at night reaches below 11 degrees Celsius, and the fog and emptiness of the stations also contribute to the chilly nature.

Towards the end of the video, the influencer goes and confronts the supervisor for the action, to which the cleaning supervisor defends himself and claims that after the cleaning is done, people can go back to rest, as per the video. The influencer questions the point of whether or not anyone would want to sleep on a wet floor during a chilly winter night.

Netizens React People on social media made the video go viral. This contributed to people having different opinions and fighting in the comment section, sparking an outrage on the social media platform Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video has received nearly 33,200 views, but other videos highlighting the same issues have received over 44 million views on the platform.

Some people raised concerns over in case the railway stations are cleaned then people will again raise questions on the Indian Railway, while others sided with the humanity aspect of the video that it is inhuman to spray water at people sleeping at night during a winter month.

“Railway station is not a place to sleep," said Priya Saxena, responding to Innovation For Change's video. Others like Ankit Singh Rathour said that cleaning is necessary. Otherwise, people will highlight that India has unclean railway stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People who supported the issue, like Anup Pandey, said, “This is very wrong, at least in this cold weather, you should show mercy on them."

After the issue went viral on social media, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow Division issued a clarification.

“The CHIs (common health inspectors) & sanitation staff at the station have been appropriately counselled," said SM Sharma, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Lucknow Division, in an official statement cited by the news portal News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}