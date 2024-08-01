Viral Video: Lucknow woman on bike harassed, abused on flooded road; netizens react

A shocking video from Lucknow has come to light where a woman is groped in broad daylight as she passes by on the pillion seat of a motorbike in the waterlogged roads of the city. The video which is widely shared on social media showed a man and a women passing through the waterlogged streets while a group of men were seen splashing water on them. At one point, one of the miscreants is seen walking up and groping the woman while the rider struggled to ride the bike in the knee-deep water.

Additionally, some men were also seen trying to block the bike from behind, leading the man and woman falling onto the waterlogged street.

A woman is groped in broad daylight as she passes by on the pillion seat of a motorbike.



Miscreants are so unafraid that they don't even have even a second thought before touching a woman.



In contrast to the video, an apparent copy of the FIR report shared by The Quint journalist Piyush Rai showed no mention of abuse, rather the report mentioned, “unknown 15-20 boys obstructed the path of the common people passing through there by throwing water with their hands and threw dirty water, which can cause infectious diseases.”

Netizens expressed outrage over the viral video, with many commenting angrily. One user described the incident as "pathetic behavior," while others labeled it "disgusting."

One user added, “Uttar Pradesh needs separate laws than normal policing laws.”

Another added, “Our UP CM claims that anyone who dares to touch a woman will be caught by police at the next chauraha. But what if there’s no chauraha? Does that mean it’s open season for molestation? This is absolutely disgusting!”

“These guys should be behind the bar. How can anyone behave like morons,” another user commented.

Another wrote, “When you normalise bura na mano holi hai.”