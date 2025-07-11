Viral Video: Male passengers found in Delhi Metro women's coach late at night; gender debate starts, ‘Men pay more tax…’

A video shared by Aditi Negi on Instagram has raised serious concerns about women’s safety in public transport. The clip shows several male passengers sitting casually in the women’s coach of the Delhi Metro late at night, around 11 PM.

Aditi, who had boarded the last metro believing the women’s coach would offer a safer space, said she was shocked and unsettled to find it filled mostly with men. She believes she is not the only one who must have felt uncomfortable due to the presence of those men.

“Honestly, it felt really unsettling. At that hour, all I wanted was to feel a little more secure... but that moment completely shook that sense of safety,” Aditi wrote in the caption of the viral video, which has gained 2.3 million views.

She wondered about the purpose of having a reserved coach without providing the same.

“I know everyone has their reasons: but as a woman, it made me quietly wonder… What’s the point of a reserved coach, if it can’t offer what it promises, especially late at night?” she wrote.

Social media debate The comment section of the video started a war of words between men and women.

“Relax Guys, feminist hai attention maang rhi hai (She’s a feminist and is asking for attention),” wrote one man.

“Book your private jet if you have so much problem,” wrote another.

Another man commented, “Why there should be separate coaches for women. They are all strong independent. Right?”

“So, lady plz tell me why u recording all that guyz video without his Permisssion,” came from another.

Another wrote, “We, men, pay more tax, we'll use the facility…”

“Such a wannabe immature victim card. Men are expected to offer seats to women, elderly, pregnant, and disabled—yet many women won’t even stand for a frail senior. Hypocrisy much??” came from another.

Another man remarked, “Hence proved. Women only want equality when it benefits them. Else they want reserved coaches, reserved seats in normal coaches, free bus and metro tickets, freebies and what not.”

Many women shared their side of the story.

One of them wrote, “Men need to understand that THE WOMEN'S COACH IS MADE FOR A WOMAN TO FEEL SAFE! Bhai we don't know whose intentions are right and wrong, our families literally wait for us to reach home safe and our work demands working for late hours as well.”

“This happened one day when i was in ladies coach, I just simply asked them to leave and when they pretended to not hear, I asked 'Aap Ladies hain kya? Kyunki ye toh ladies coach hai????' They left immediately,” shared another user.