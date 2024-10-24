Viral video: Man aboard moving train performs dangerous stunts | Watch

The train was moving fast, and the stunt could have proved fatal. The onlookers, too, were shocked as they questioned the young man’s motives.

Livemint
Updated24 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
The video has garnered over 14.6 million views on Instagram, but the comment section has been disabled
The video has garnered over 14.6 million views on Instagram, but the comment section has been disabled (Screengrab)

In a bid for moments of social media fame, a young man aboard a moving train performed a dangerous stunt. Netizens were left in disbelief and concerned.

In a video now going viral, the young man and his friend can be seen standing at the end of the train's door when he suddenly places one foot on the platform and drags it with the train for an extended distance, intermittently lifting and putting it back.

Also Read | Stunt turns deadly: Influencer falls from Spain’s highest bridge, dies

Watch:

Also Read | Watch: 17-year-old boy’s ’car stunt’ in Kanpur kills woman

The video has garnered over 14.6 million views on Instagram, but the comment section has been disabled after netizens questioned his stupidity.

Notably, the trend of performing dangerous stunts for the sake of a few likes is rising.

Recently, a man performed a dangerous stunt atop a moving car. This prompted police investigation. The man was standing on the roof of the car, which appeared to be moving without anyone behind the wheel.

Also Read | ‘Stunts belong in movies’: Bengaluru Police nab bikers over viral car chase

While in another shocker, a woman put the life of her child in danger for a reel. The reckless woman was sitting on the edge of an open well as she held one arm of a young child clutched onto her dangling leg. The woman, who was recording a reel with the boy holding on for dear life, made dance gestures with her free hand and lip-synced to a song.

Two Pune teenagers also risked their lives by pulling off a dangerous stunt for a reel. A teen girl was seen hanging from the edge of a building with the support of a boy who held onto her hand from atop. The building seemed like a remain of a historical fort. While another one of their friends was seen filming the reel.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Man aboard moving train performs dangerous stunts | Watch

      Popular in News

