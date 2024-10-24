Viral video: Man aboard moving train performs dangerous stunts | Watch

In a bid for moments of social media fame, a young man aboard a moving train performed a dangerous stunt. Netizens were left in disbelief and concerned.

In a video now going viral, the young man and his friend can be seen standing at the end of the train's door when he suddenly places one foot on the platform and drags it with the train for an extended distance, intermittently lifting and putting it back.

The train was moving fast, and the stunt could have proved fatal. The onlookers, too, were shocked as they questioned the young man’s motives.

The video has garnered over 14.6 million views on Instagram, but the comment section has been disabled after netizens questioned his stupidity.

Notably, the trend of performing dangerous stunts for the sake of a few likes is rising.

Recently, a man performed a dangerous stunt atop a moving car. This prompted police investigation. The man was standing on the roof of the car, which appeared to be moving without anyone behind the wheel.

While in another shocker, a woman put the life of her child in danger for a reel. The reckless woman was sitting on the edge of an open well as she held one arm of a young child clutched onto her dangling leg. The woman, who was recording a reel with the boy holding on for dear life, made dance gestures with her free hand and lip-synced to a song.