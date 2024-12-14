Bengaluru has been gaining social media attention for all the wrong reasons in the past couple of months. Be it traffic issues, waterlogging, water scarcity, tiffs with auto-rickshaw drivers, or suicides, the city is all over the news.

Recently, a video went viral showing a man begging inside the Bengaluru Metro train. This, too, gained popularity on social media and prompted the authorities to take action.

In the video, a differently abled man wearing a skull cap begged from one passenger to another inside the train.

According to BMRCL sources, this is believed to have happened on Saturday though the investigation is still underway to ascertain the exact date and time.

“We are trying to find out where this man boarded. We don’t even know whether he wore the skull cap when he entered the Metro station,” an officer told PTI.

The official stated that the man boarded the metro train on the Purple Line at the Challaghatta metro station and alighted at the Kengari metro station, reported the Deccan Herald. This is second such incident in the last three years.

Previous case: Earlier in November 2023, a similar incident took place where a man with a hearing impairment boarded the metro on the Green Line and begged for money.

Bengaluru techie suicide: Earlier on Monday, a 34-year-old techie, Atul Subhash was found hanging in his Bengaluru home as he committed suicide and left a 24-page death note.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the techie lived in Manjunath Layout in Marathahalli police station limits in Bengaluru. He worked as a senior executive for a private firm in the city and had been living alone after separating from his wife.

According to the details, the suicide note found at Atul's house had four handwritten pages, while the other 20 pages were typed out.

Atul allegedly blamed his wife and her family for the harassment he suffered, attributing it to persistent marital strife. He also emailed it to several people and shared it with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was involved with.