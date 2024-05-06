Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 15:57:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.60 0.69%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,462.10 -1.06%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,624.75 5.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 807.75 -2.86%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,148.80 0.60%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral Video: Man casually swims with giant Anaconda, leaves Internet ‘terrified’ | Watch
BackBack

Viral Video: Man casually swims with giant Anaconda, leaves Internet ‘terrified’ | Watch

Livemint

As the internet wondered why the anaconda was not attacking the human, the caption of the video revealed the reason

Screengrab of the video where the man can be seen swimming with a anaconda Premium
Screengrab of the video where the man can be seen swimming with a anaconda

In the world of reptiles, anaconda snakes have earned a special position due to their huge size and ability to eat humans alive. Moreover, the popular anaconda movies have instilled fear across generations about such massive snakes. But a recent video has left the internet terrified, as a man in Brazil can be seen swimming with a giant Anaconda, like it is his best friend.

The video is being widely shared across social media platforms with users expressing shock on how the man can be so calm with the anaconda. It's important to note that the man in the video is an experienced wildlife handler and took all necessary precautions to ensure his safety. The video was shared on Instagram by a handle named safari.travel.ideas, revealed that the video was from Pantanal Wetland in Brazil.

“To be clear, we do not recommend swimming with an anaconda. In fact we would advise against getting into the water with any large reptile that is capable of eating a human," the caption of the video said.

As the internet wondered why the anaconda was not attacking the human, the caption revealed the reason. “However, some people do have the expertise to do it safely. Respect to them. The point we wanted to make with this video is that the Pantanal is home to some very large anacondas. Many of them in fact. They love tropical wetland habitats and the Pantanal is the world's largest tropical wetland," the caption added.

Here's the viral video

The video has accumulated more than 1 lakh likes, with users expressing their shock at the visuals. “So you're telling me.. After watching all 3 parts of Anacondas movies as a kid hoping it's real, this guy just swims next to it," one user said. 

"I like how they warn "don't swim with anacondas" as if I was planning to do it tomorrow," another user said. “By seeing it's belly I can say u r lucky man cos he just ate a whole crocodile on his way to u," one said. 

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 May 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue