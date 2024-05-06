Viral Video: Man casually swims with giant Anaconda, leaves Internet ‘terrified’ | Watch
As the internet wondered why the anaconda was not attacking the human, the caption of the video revealed the reason
In the world of reptiles, anaconda snakes have earned a special position due to their huge size and ability to eat humans alive. Moreover, the popular anaconda movies have instilled fear across generations about such massive snakes. But a recent video has left the internet terrified, as a man in Brazil can be seen swimming with a giant Anaconda, like it is his best friend.