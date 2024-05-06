In the world of reptiles, anaconda snakes have earned a special position due to their huge size and ability to eat humans alive. Moreover, the popular anaconda movies have instilled fear across generations about such massive snakes. But a recent video has left the internet terrified, as a man in Brazil can be seen swimming with a giant Anaconda, like it is his best friend.

The video is being widely shared across social media platforms with users expressing shock on how the man can be so calm with the anaconda. It's important to note that the man in the video is an experienced wildlife handler and took all necessary precautions to ensure his safety. The video was shared on Instagram by a handle named safari.travel.ideas, revealed that the video was from Pantanal Wetland in Brazil.

“To be clear, we do not recommend swimming with an anaconda. In fact we would advise against getting into the water with any large reptile that is capable of eating a human," the caption of the video said.

As the internet wondered why the anaconda was not attacking the human, the caption revealed the reason. “However, some people do have the expertise to do it safely. Respect to them. The point we wanted to make with this video is that the Pantanal is home to some very large anacondas. Many of them in fact. They love tropical wetland habitats and the Pantanal is the world's largest tropical wetland," the caption added.

Here's the viral video

The video has accumulated more than 1 lakh likes, with users expressing their shock at the visuals. “So you're telling me.. After watching all 3 parts of Anacondas movies as a kid hoping it's real, this guy just swims next to it," one user said.

"I like how they warn "don't swim with anacondas" as if I was planning to do it tomorrow," another user said. “By seeing it's belly I can say u r lucky man cos he just ate a whole crocodile on his way to u," one said.

