Viral video: Man ‘casually’ walks behind Ivanka Trump, gets taken down by bodyguard

A video that’s gone viral on social media shows a tense moment with Ivanka Trump’s bodyguard. First shared on TikTok and now all over X, the clip shows Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner leaving an event, holding hands as they walk to their car.

As they move through the crowd, a man in a black T-shirt starts casually walking beside them. Suddenly, one of Ivanka’s bodyguards, who was close behind, lunges forward and forcefully shoves"the man away. The man, clearly surprised, "pushes the bodyguard back," leading to a "quick but intense" fight. The bodyguard then "shoves the man again," this time so hard that the man falls to the ground.

The video has already been watched "over 14 million times" and is causing a lot of debate. Some people are "applauding the bodyguard’s quick response," saying he did the right thing in a “potentially risky situation.”

A user wrote, “The bodyguard is doing his job and doing it well. I don’t know whether the Kushner’s have a secret service outfit or if Jared has an Israeli security team employed for his family’s protection – but anyone thinking they can get that close in today’s day and age, deserves a clip.”



Another user commented, “A body guard acted like a body guard. we are ALL shocked! I’ve seen bouncers at nightclubs do worse…get too close, you get touched and told to back up. this guy challenged that and found out.”