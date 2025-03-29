Viral Video: Man gets married to two women in single ceremony in Telangana. Here’s why

An unusual incident was reported from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana where a man married two women at the same time.

Suryadev - a resident of Gumnoor village in Lingapur mandal, was in love with both Lal Devi and Jhalkari Devi, and got married to them in a single wedding ceremony, said reports.

Suryadev organised a grand celebration, and also got the names of both the brides printed on the wedding invitation card.

The wedding was performed with great pomp and show in the presence of families, relatives and villagers.

The video of the wedding, which has gone viral, shows the two brides holding the groom’s hand.

Initially, the villagers were reluctant but eventually, they came together to help the three get married.

In India, it is illegal for Hindus to practice polygamy.

In 2021, a man in Adilabad district of the state had married two women in a single ‘mandap’.

Similarly, in 2022 a man had married his two girlfriends in Jharkhand's Lohardaga.

At first, he refused, but as the crowd cheered him on, he impressed them with his steps.

