Viral Video: Man gets Ratan Tata’s face tattooed, calls him ‘real-life God’; netizens couldn’t agree more

  • Viral Video: Netizens mourn Ratan Tata's death, sharing heartfelt tributes online. A viral video features a man getting a tattoo of Tata, praising him as a 'real-life God' for helping his friend with cancer through Tata Trusts.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (File image: PTI PTI)
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (File image: PTI PTI)

With the country is mourning the iconic veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata's death, a video of a man getting his face tattooed on his chest is now going viral on social media.

 

Also Read | Niira Radia talks about her journey with Ratan Tata: ‘His dream was for…’

Tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan, known on Instagram as ‘themustachetattoo,’ shared a heartfelt video of a client who came to get a tattoo. In the video, the man recounted an inspiring story about why he considers Ratan Tata a real-life God.

Also Read | Ratan Tata’s diamond portrait wins internet’s heart; netizens react

The man told Mahesh that, few years ago when his friend was suffering from cancer, they tried to get treatment in big hospital. However, the high costs made it nearly impossible for his friend to continue. Then they learnt about Tata Trusts, which offered free medical treatment. The man shared that his friend was admitted and eventually recovered after a few years. He added that this was just one case, the Trust must have helped so many people's life. Calling Ratan Tata a “real-life God,” the man added that the experience motivated him to be adopt Ratan Tata’s principles in his own life.

Netizens have reacted on the viral video. One user wrote, “Best tattoo ever”

“Kohinoor, India has lost”

"The first person in the world who loves millions and zero haters"

Also Read | The next Tata: Noel takes the reins of Tata Trusts

“Ratan Tata ji's talk was something else”

“Legend never die”

“We lost such a great personality”

“Believe me or not, everyone is somehow linked to Ratan Naval Tata.”

Ratan Tata took his last breath on Friday after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for regular checkup. Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honour at Worli crematorium in Mumbai.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Man gets Ratan Tata’s face tattooed, calls him ‘real-life God’; netizens couldn’t agree more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.35
    01:43 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.95 (-1.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.70
    01:42 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.35 (0.29%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    166.80
    01:42 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.4 (0.85%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.25
    01:42 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.25 (0.13%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,010.00
    01:36 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    11.75 (1.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,868.70
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    12.7 (0.68%)

    Infosys share price

    1,965.50
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    6.8 (0.35%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,140.80
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -72.05 (-1.16%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    555.55
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -30.55 (-5.21%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,048.05
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -53.35 (-4.84%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    217.90
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -8.6 (-3.8%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    11,515.00
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -377.85 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    86.61
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    7.58 (9.59%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    891.15
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    65.6 (7.95%)

    TV18 Broadcast share price

    45.70
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.12 (7.33%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    875.80
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    52 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.