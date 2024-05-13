Among one of the most common and delicious foods Indians love is paratha. Made with love and served with pickles or curd, the parathas are filled with potatoes, cauliflower, radish, onions, eggs, chicken, mutton and whatnot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Generally, parathas are fried with ghee, butter, or oil, but what if they are fried with diesel? If you are shocked, well, don't be.

A recent video posted on X by a netizen named Nebula World shows a cook from Chandigarh Dhaba in Chandigarh using diesel to fry parathas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He wrote, "True recipe for cancer (petrol diesel wala paratha) Where r we heading?"

Here's the video:

In the video, which has garnered 455.5k views as of yet and over 1.1 likes, a man wearing sunglasses can be seen putting diesel on the paratha he is preparing with the person making the video claiming that that his customers eat the diesel-made paratha with pleasure and it tastes like ‘kachori’- another Indian street food in high demand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the video garnering views and becoming viral, some netizens have called this experiment as a 'recipe to cancer'. The users on social media had a lot to talk about the paratha made with diesel with one saying “He will be buying ferrari soon & his customer will be selling their house & cars soon to fund the treatment of cancer," refering to the cook in the video.

Some users even questioned if it was really diesel and pointed out at the inflammable characteristics of the fuel. “no way it is Diesel, it is some oil. And i hope they are making this video just for views and no one is really eating those paratha's," one user said. “It’s probably just old oil….. diesel will catch fire around 200C. The Thava temp easily reaches 250-300C while cooking. If that liquid does not catch fire means it’s just oil," said another.

