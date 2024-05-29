Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on moving car, Mumbai Police reacts
A video of a man performing a risky stunt on a moving car in Mumbai prompts police investigation. Netizens express mixed opinions, with some calling for consequences while others argue that the man should not be punished as he did not cause harm.
