Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on moving car, Mumbai Police reacts

A video of a man performing a risky stunt on a moving car in Mumbai prompts police investigation. Netizens express mixed opinions, with some calling for consequences while others argue that the man should not be punished as he did not cause harm.

A social media user shared a video of a man performing a dangerous stunt atop a moving car, prompting Mumbai police to investigate. In the now-viral video, a man is seen standing on the roof of a car with a Rajasthan registration plate.

The video caught the attention of traffic police after it was widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the man is seen standing on the roof of the car, which appears to be moving without anyone behind the wheel.

Mumbai traffic police responded to the video by tagging Navi Mumbai Police, indicating that the incident might have occurred within the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai.

"Please make sure his licence is cancelled so that he does not endangers others lives," wrote a social media user.

Netizens reacted to the video saying, "He thinks himself to be superman."

“Life is too precious and valuable for yourself, Family, & country. It should not be wasted & risked like this!" a user commented.

Another user commented: “Waiting for Rajasthan traffic police now.. They seem to be busier than mumbai traffic police."

"Those kind of people are called "chapri class" in Maharashtra," another added.

One user suspected that he did it for fame. “I strong feel he knows consequences but he will still do it for fame & views...they don't fear police action...they don't mind any action against them," the user said.

However, some sided with the man performing stunts, saying that he did not hurt anyone and did not deserve to be jailed.

"Kisi ko thoka thodi hai. Usa me karte hai wha wha kya stunt hai. ye offence ni hai. na thoka kisi ko na ladai Hui hai khali stunt hai. jabardasti ke liye jail jaye. Kasam se kya chutiyapa bhara pada hai khali road hai," the user commented.

