Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral Video: Man shovels mud onto roof of his Thar, drives away; what happens next?

Viral Video: Man shovels mud onto roof of his Thar, drives away; what happens next?

Livemint

CCTV footage and witness interviews led Meerut Police to issue a 25,000 e-challan after a man, Intezaar Ali, performed a dangerous stunt by loading mud onto his car and speeding on the wrong side of the road in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut Man Goes Viral for Dangerous Mud Stunt in Thar, Faces 25,000 E-Challan

A video of a man pulling off a strange stunt by loading mud onto his car and speeding off has gone viral.

In the footage, the man is seen shoveling mud onto the roof of his Thar before driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road, causing the mud to scatter in the air. The stunt took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and the man has been identified as Intezaar Ali from Mundali village.

During the investigation, CCTV footage was reviewed, and witnesses were interviewed. Acting on their own initiative, Meerut Police issued a 25,000 e-challan following the incident.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.