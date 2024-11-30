A video of a man pulling off a strange stunt by loading mud onto his car and speeding off has gone viral.

In the footage, the man is seen shoveling mud onto the roof of his Thar before driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road, causing the mud to scatter in the air. The stunt took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and the man has been identified as Intezaar Ali from Mundali village.