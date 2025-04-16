Viral video: Man tears co-passenger’s shirt in Delhi metro, challenges him to punch back; netizens react

Dance performances, yoga gurus showing off core strength, outrageous dressing, and quarrels over a seat or just anything else are not uncommon in the Delhi metro.

And recently, on just another day inside the Delhi metro, a top naked man was seen challenging his co-passenger to punch him back.

In the viral video, the co-passenger, a tall man, can be seen standing at the other end, wearing a shredded shirt. He likely got into a fight with the man over a distasteful comment.

However, what caught the attention of the Internet was the man's “New York accent”: “Come on, throw some punches, man,” he said.

In the video, the other man can be heard saying, “Gandi gandi baatien kr raha hai. (He is making tasty comments).”

The passengers in that coach were visibly stressed about the situation, and most left when the metro reached its next station, Rajiv Chowk.

Two men can also be seen trying to reason with the man, who then claims that he is being singled out because he's from Bihar.

“Kuki mai Bihar se hai, is liye aap log mereko bol rhe,” he said.

He again challenged the tall man to meet him outside the metro. “Come on let's fight. I'll show you how am I,” he said.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens found the viral video hilarious and quipped that it seemed like a scene from the New York metro. They also joked that the tall was, in fact, scared of the other man, who likely knew Taekwon-do “or something”.

“New york underground ki vibe arhi hai, kuch bhi kaho,” a social media user joked.

“Nyc subway x delhi metro collab we didn’t expected?” added another user.

A user said, “mujhe lga new york subway hai.”

“Funny until you saw the other guy's shirt,” highlighted a netizen.

“6 ft ka londa dra rkha h,” said another user.

“Me to my friend after watching MMA!!!” quipped a user.

“bhaisaab bhai ne jrur kuch sikha hua h taekwondo wagera, isiliye dusra bnda bhar nhi gya,” joked a user.