Viral Video: Man tries to jump from 12th floor in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; neighbours interrupt suicide attempt | Watch

A man in Noida attempted suicide from the 12th floor but was saved by neighbors. He struggled with depression after losing his job. Social media reactions highlighted the mental health crisis related to financial instability, urging the need for support and counseling.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated22 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Viral Video: Man tries to jump from 12th floor in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; neighbours interrupt suicide attempt | Watch
Viral Video: Man tries to jump from 12th floor in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; neighbours interrupt suicide attempt | Watch(Screengrab from X/@SachinGuptaUP)

A man attempted to jump from the 12th floor of Supertech Capetown Society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. However, a couple of neighbours rushed in just in time and managed to stop him. One of the rescuers still had his toothbrush in his mouth when he helped save the man.

Reports suggest that the young man is a tenant in the society. After losing his job, he fell into depression, which led him to try and take his own life.

When a social media user with the handle @SachinGuptaUP shared a video of the rescue on X (formerly Twitter), it received nearly 1.5 lakh views. However, when it was reposted by @gharkekalesh, the video was viewed 13 lakh times.

Also Read | ‘Body found hanging from ceiling fan’: IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide

Social media users jumped in to post their comments on the attempted suicide and the successful rescue.

Social media reactions

“Loss of job and financial crisis have become a major cause of mental stress and depression among the youth. If a person does not have financial support or access to the right counselling services or financial help after losing a job, they may feel helpless. In such circumstances, it is the responsibility of the government and employers to ensure financial and mental health support for employees,” posted another user.

Also Read | Mumbai businessman jumps off Atal Setu sea bridge

Another user wrote, “Why are people becoming enemies of their own lives? There is so much tension in this fast-paced life that every day someone or the other is committing suicide! Why do you guys do this? If you are stressed then discuss it with your family and friends! The cycle of time keeps changing, if there is sadness today, there will be happiness tomorrow too!!”

Also Read | Two suicides in two days: After banker, businessman jumps off Mumbai’s Atal Setu

“Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Difficulties come in life, but there are other ways to deal with them. If someone is feeling like this, it is very important to seek help. Talk to people close to you or contact a professional. Have the courage to face life's challenges,” posted another.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, it's crucial to reach out for help. You're not alone, and support is available.

Please consider contacting a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional. You can also reach out to a helpline for confidential support and guidance:

AASRA: +91-9820466726

Samaritans (UK): 116 123

National Suicide Prevention Helpline (USA): 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 07:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Man tries to jump from 12th floor in Noida, Uttar Pradesh; neighbours interrupt suicide attempt | Watch

