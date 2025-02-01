In a viral video, employees at a massage parlour were seen setting their client on fire. While the location of the massage parlour was not immediately identified, it appears to be from a South Asian country. The video has gained nearly 26 million views.

“Massage parlours just doing anything now,” says the Twitter (now X) user who shared the video.

Also Read | Udit Narayan faces backlash after kissing female fan during live show | Watch

In the video, three attendants are visible while one of them sets the massage client on fire with a lighter. The client’s body is covered with a thick towel. The lights in the room are switched off immediately probably to have a better video quality to showcase the fire.

Within seconds, another masseuse covers the fire with a thick wet towel, extinguishing the fire.

Social media users wondered why it was done while one of them asked, “What was the purpose of this?”

“Can't do a happy ending. That's illegal. We can set you on fire though," quipped another.

“They offer third-degree burn treatment as a bonus to the spa treatment,” remarked another user.

Netizens continued to post hilarious responses to the viral video. One of them wrote, “Is this the new cremation massage? I’m gonna pass.”

“I promise you there is no insurance for this,” posted another.

“Damn. I went in for a happy ending not a 3rd degree burn,” came a humorous reply.

“This is an accident waiting to happen,” warned one user.

Fiery towel massage Fiery towel massage, or huo liao, is a Chinese and Tibetan folk medicine. It involves burning an alcohol-soaked towel on the body. It is also known as Fire dragon therapy.