Viral Video: Men in cars try to block women in scooter at night; Uttarakhand police take action

After a viral video of women being chased by men in Haldwani, Nainital Police registered a case and caught the suspects. Strict action is being taken.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Aug 2024, 03:46 PM IST
The Nainital Police swiftly responded when a group of men was caught on video chasing women on the streets. According to a statement from the police department, the authorities took action after the footage had circulated widely online.

In the original video, shared on Instagram by @haldwani_official, two women ride a scooter while a car carrying several men follows closely.

“Just tonight, I was coming back with my female friend from the movie and suddenly two cars full of 10 men tried to block our way,” wrote the woman captured the video.

The men appear to be making loud noises, and one of them is sitting on the car window. When the car comes to a halt, the man falls out and lands on the ground.

“SSP Nainital has taken immediate cognizance of the viral video of the incident of chasing girls by a vehicle in Haldwani city last night, and an FIR has been registered. The youths riding in both vehicles have been caught by the police. Strict action is being taken,” Nainital Police said,

Nainital Police’s social media post included a video of IPS Prahalad Narayan Meena. In it, he discussed the incident and issued a warning, stating that such actions are unacceptable.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 28 at 7:15 PM. Since then, it has garnered nearly 32,000 views on the microblogging platform.

Netizens react

One of the users asked, “Please do everyone know what is the strict action taken on them? So that it sets an example for everyone in our Haldwani town and Nainital district.”

“The SSP of Nainital took immediate action after the viral video surfaced, registered a case and apprehended the youths involved. Strict action is being taken. The SSP of Nainital has made it clear that such unruly behaviour will not be tolerated,” replied Nainital Police Uttarakhand.

“Will action only be taken when a video goes viral on social media? Why is it that criminals no longer fear the law in a peaceful state like Uttarakhand?” asked one user.

“Such incidents are happening every day. People sit in their cars outside food stalls, food vans and restaurants, order food, drink alcohol and create chaos on the streets. At night, they drive around with sunshades on their cars. Strict action should be taken,” posted another.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 03:46 PM IST
