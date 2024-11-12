Viral Video: Mike Tyson meets man he robbed as a teenager; netizens react, ‘Quite a badge of honour’

A viral video featuring boxing legend Mike Tyson has captivated social media. The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows an unusual encounter in New York City. In the video, a man approaches Tyson, expressing admiration for the former heavyweight champion before revealing a surprising memory from his youth.

As the man prepares to take a photo with Tyson, he leans in and shares that he was once robbed by Tyson when he was a teenager. Amused and slightly taken aback.

“You robbed me when I was 8 years old,” the man whispers to Tyson’s ears as they take a selfie.

Tyson responds with humour, asking if the man is now blaming him for the robbery. Laughing, Tyson adds that the man had indeed been “robbed”.

The fan then recalls the details, mentioning that the incident happened near a Woolworth’s store, a popular retail chain at the time. Tyson seems to remember, replying that they used to take pictures in that store.

The light-hearted exchange ends with Tyson apologising to the man, but the fan reassures him that there are no hard feelings, responding, “No, don’t worry about it, baby.”

This unexpected interaction between Tyson and the man quickly gained traction on social media. Viewers reacted to the mix of humour and nostalgia in their conversation. The video, uploaded on November 11, has been viewed more than 9 million times.

Netizens’ react Fans found the incident endearing, showing a softer, humorous side of Mike Tyson, who was once known for his fierce personality in the ring.

“Only Mike can rob you and make you feel happy at the same time,” wrote one user.

“To get robbed by Mike Tyson is quite a badge of honour. How many thousands of times has he told this story? Mike knew it was probably true.....” wrote another.