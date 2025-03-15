Viral video: Gujarat police beat up goons in Ahmedabad, leaving netizens ‘satisfied’

Viral video: Social media has been abuzz with reactions after the Gujarat police beat up goons for allegedly attacking commuters and vandalising vehicles with sticks and swords in Ahmedabad's Vastral area on Thursday.

Netizens hailed Gujarat police, stating that the goons were being given a dose of their own medicine, after videos of the incident went viral on X, formerly Twitter.

“ Satisfying,” commented one user, while reacting to the video.

The viral videos, one of which has gained over three lakh views, shows at least five goons being thrashed by Gujarat police officials. As a result of the beating, some of the men were also not able to walk.

Advertisement

Social media reacts to Gujarat police's treatment Netizens have been posting hilarious reactions to the videos, with some appreciating Gujarat police for meting out the same treatment to the goons.

“ The same applies in UP. Hope all other states also get this kind of support to police from the authorities,” added another user.

Advertisement

“ Keep it up…belt treatment is a must,” wrote a fourth user.

Amid all these comments, other netizens pointed out about how the accused in the Vadodara accident case, who killed a woman, was yet to be punished.

“This is good & should be done but what about measures to stop increasing crimes and deterioration of law and order? In Ahmedabad, we are heading back to the days when moving around in certain areas is becoming increasingly worrisome,” wrote another netizen.

What happened in Ahmedabad? Just a day ahead of Holi celebrations, on March 13, a video shot by an eyewitness showed a mob of 20 men attacking an SUV owner and damaging other vehicles in the vicinity using swords and sticks.

Advertisement

Following the incident, at least 14 people have been arrested so far, reported PTI.