Viral Video: Monkey enters Singapore airport looking for ‘missing banana’; here’s what happens next

A viral video from Singapore's Changi Airport shows a staff member calmly guiding a monkey to the exit. Her composed demeanor has been praised online, highlighting the airport's reputation for excellence and respectful handling of wildlife interactions.

An encounter between a monkey and an airport staff member at Singapore’s Changi Airport has gone viral. The video, originally shared on TikTok and later circulated on Instagram by Mothership, shows the staff member calmly and politely guiding the monkey towards the airport exit.

In the clip, the woman, dressed in her airport uniform, appears composed as she gestures gently to direct the primate. Although it is unclear if she had formal training in handling animals, her calm demeanour and considerate actions have been widely praised online.

The seemingly-cooperative monkey followed her gestures, creating a moment that delighted onlookers.

The viral video has garnered thousands of likes and views across social media platforms like Instagram, sparking a variety of reactions.

Many users admired the woman’s presence of mind and respectful handling of the situation. One commenter wrote, “That’s why Changi Airport is one of the best airports—even monkeys get treated with respect." Another quipped, “Who’s playing Jumanji at the airport?"

Some netizens took a humorous approach, referencing a recent viral incident involving a $6.2 million artwork titled Comedian by Maurizio Cattelan, which featured a banana duct-taped to a wall. One user joked, “He was searching for his missing banana worth $8.3 million (Singaporean equivalent)."

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun ate the $6.2 million conceptual art banana later during a press conference at Hong Kong’s Peninsula Hotel. He described the taste as superior to regular bananas, calling it “quite good".

‘Courtesy is important’

Comments on the video ranged from admiration for the staff member’s composure to playful remarks about Changi Airport’s appeal to wildlife. One user noted, “This shows that Singapore truly is a city carved out of a rainforest." Another added, “Animal or human, courtesy is important!"

The video highlights the unexpected, peaceful interaction between wildlife and humans and reflects Changi Airport’s reputation for excellence and calm efficiency, even in unusual situations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
