Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani looks for missing 'damaad' Anand Piramal during photo session with Nita and Isha | Watch

Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his wife and daughter, posed with son-in-law Anand Piramal at the NMACC event. The heartwarming video has garnered nearly 2 million views on Instagram within 14 hours.  

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Oct 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani and his family captured a heartwarming moment at the NMACC event before posing with son-in-law Anand Piramal.
Mukesh Ambani and his family captured a heartwarming moment at the NMACC event before posing with son-in-law Anand Piramal.(Screengrab @Instagram)

The Ambani family is in the spotlight again but this time for a heartwarming video featuring Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's touching gesture toward his son-in-law, Anand Piramal, the Executive Director of the Piramal Group. 

Mukesh Ambani looked for his son-in-law, and he stopped for a brief photo session with the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani and her daughter, Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. 

The clip, which recently surfaced online, had been shot at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

An Instagram post by Viral Bhayani with the caption, “Mukesh Ambani with family” has amassed nearly 2 million views and over 35,000  likes within 14 hours. The four family members smile at the cameras in the viral video clip.

As can be seen in the video above, Mukesh Ambani enters the venue with his wife and daughter while Anand Piramal waits near the entrance. 

The Reliance Industries Chairman calls his damaad Anand Piramal to join them before they finally pose for the paps. The clip concludes with the family, including all four, posing for the pictures.

Netizens strongly reacted to this post varied comments while others shared fire and heart emoticons. Reacting to Mukesh Ambani's move after the photoshoot, a user said, “Where was he going ? In to the wall.” 

Another user remarked, “I really like the way, she was taking care of her Daddy.” A third user noted, “Royal family but simpal behaviour.” A fourth user wrote, ‘With zero attitude.’

NMACC event

Nita Ambani looked graceful during the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibition. She donned a light brown floor-length dress, paired with brown heels and a matching brown bag. Isha Ambani looked stunning in an embellished beige co-ord set paired with a pair of matching embellished beige footwear.

Notably, the event marks the Indian debut of the Natural History Museum, London’s ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition.

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Viral Video: Mukesh Ambani looks for missing 'damaad' Anand Piramal during photo session with Nita and Isha | Watch

