Winters have gripped almost the entire country and few are complaining on how cold the weather is. However, for those from outside Mumbai may miss the chilling winters they used to experience in their hometown.

The same happened with a stand-up comedian from Bhopal, Aaditya Kulshreshth, popularly known as Kullu. After missing the chilling winters this year in Mumbai, he burst out his irritation on the social media in his quirky fashion.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of his own recording where he could be seen complaining that he does not like the weather in Mumbai. Kullu could be seen saying he wants to go Bhopal for 15-20 days and do nothing in that period.

He remembers the popular places like Shakti idli, chowmin, and more in his Bhopal style.

Post the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Thand me Bhopal yaad aariya hai bhot tezz.”

Following the video was posted on Instagram, it garnered over 53,000 views and numerous comments.

Here are a few of them: One wrote, "Aap bhopal se jaa sakte ho, bhopal aapse kbhi nhi jaayega."

Another commented, "Pappu bhai ki Suleimani Chai bhool gya bhai."

A third commented, "Tandoori momos nai dimsums bolo beta dimsums..... shahpura"

"Poha khale bhai," a fourth wrote.

"mere ko to banne kha ke pakoda ki yaad arhi hai, or manisha market ke magode or jalebi," wrote a fifth user.

"Bhai Bhopal Bhopal h yaad toh bohot jada aa riya h," commented the fifth.

A sixth wrote, “I took wfh and came home because i was exactly feeling this.”

A seventh commented, “Stayed away from Lahore for 3 months in lockdown and THIS is what I felt everyday. Lahoresickness in my bones. Promised to come back and never leave my first ishq aka Lahore ever again.”