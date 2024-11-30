Viral video: Dance, as a form of art has always captivated millions. Be it any form of western dance, or classical steps — it is bound to energise one. Recently, a video of a woman, from Mumbai, dancing to the Bollywood song ‘Chadhti Jawani’ has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The caption reads, "CHADTI JAWANI HAPPENING IN MUMBAI…". The video has already garnered over one lakh likes, with several netizens appreciating the dancer.

The clip was posted under the username of Anvi Shah. In the video, a young woman is seen dancing effortlessly in what is likely a dance studio. Donning a black crop top and black flare pants, her smooth, confident moves and graceful performance have captivated viewers.

'Chadhti Jawani' song Composed by music legend R D Burman, and sung by the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, the ‘Chadhti Jawani’ song is an item number from the 1971 film Caravan. Aruna Irani, the dancer in the original song, had gained immense acclaim with her moves. RD Burman was also nominated for the Filmfare Best Music Director Award in the 90s.

However, after looking at Anvi Shah's performance on Instagram, some netizens have suggested that her rendition surpasses the original dance by Irani.

What did the netizens say? The comment section has been overflowing with praise, with viewers admiring Anvi Shah's fluid style. One user even asked the dancer to host a workshop in London.

“Please come to London for a workshop!!" wrote the user.

Another user wrote "Not a single beat missed". "She dances so effortlessly," said one user. Other Instagrammers commented, "Fabulous performance," "I love your dance moves," and "So smooth."

