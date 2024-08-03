Viral Video: Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight; netizens react, ’mood kharab kar diya’

  • A video of Tanumita Ghosh, a digital creator and Myntra Fashion Superstar winner, has gone viral on social media.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated3 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
A video of a young girl walking in a towel on a Mumbai street has gone viral on social media. Digital creator and winner of Myntra Fashion Superstar, Tanumita Ghosh's video is from Mumbai's Powai area where she is seen walking in her pink towel. The video which was posted by Ghosh on her Instagram showed people walking on the street staring at her as she walked from a bus stop to a nearby hotel and also sitting on a bench.

At one point, she takes onlookers by surprise as she dramatically pulls off the towel which covers her hair and then the one wrapped around her body, unveiling a beautiful neon yellow dress she had worn underneath.

Her post mentioned that the video was not a recent but a throwback video. In her post, she wrote, “Throwback to the time when the people of Mumbai actually went #TaubaTauba seeing me!”

The video has garnered over 13,000 views on Instagram and people have criticised her for her bold prank. However, she has also clarified in the post that the video was a 2019 show where was assigned a particular task. “Guys, just FYI, this video is a part of a show filmed in 2019 and a part of a task. The show was judged by Sonakshi Sinha, Shaleena Nathani & the likes of Manish Malhotra, Dino Morea etc. This was a task in one of the episodes, so please don’t take it so seriously! Thank you,” she wrote.

Comments on the viral video

One user wrote, “Urfi Javed ki Choti Bhen”

Another user complimented her and said, “I remember this scene you were my favourite contestant after this episode .. Myntra fashion star season one. the way you style a jacket , I really loved it, it was my favourite season”

A user commented, “Didi ye Hollywood ke pranks yaha nh chalte”

Another added, “This one's favourite...Guts and the best wala Guts”

“Good one but don't try next time,” a user commented.

“Tuba Tuba poora mood kharab kar dia,” another added.

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 12:55 PM IST
