A video showing a heated argument between a Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (CCTC) and a passenger in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. In the video, the clerk refuses to give change to a passenger who purchased a Kandivali return ticket from the counter, despite having bundles of ₹50 and ₹20 notes. The incident has sparked a wave of humorous reactions from viewers online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's what happened The video was posted on the 'Ghar Ke Kalesh' profile on X which was orginally shared by Comedy Culture.in.

In the video, the passenger is heard saying that he gave ₹50 at the counter to purchase a ticket for Kandivali return, but the clerk at the counter refused to give him change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When the passenger demanded for change, the officer in return told him “Side me hato. Mujhe distrurb kar rahe ho, abhi bulao Railway Protection Force (RPF) ko (You are disturbing us, shall I call the RPF)."

During this time, another person from the clerk's side came to settle the matter and suggested the passenger to use scanner for payment, however, the passenger too remandined adamant saying that “Ni h mere paas scanner, (I don't have scanner)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch viral video here

Reactions on the viral video The viral video has sparked various humorous and critical comments online.

“UPI Karo na .." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Change se itna bhi lagaav nahi hona chahiye ki job change karna pad jaye"

“Nowadays people are fighting in every small things"

“Paytm Karo" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another said, “Bhai introvert hu n chnge manga bi ni jata, isliye UPI hi kr deti cash hote hue bhi"

“Yhi nautanki krte h so that passenger chute k chakar m ense paise liye bina chla jaye"

“Fire these idiots first of all. No wonder we are lacking everywhere. He knows even if he skims the change nothing will happen to him." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“First of all there should be gpay option , card payment option then the counter staff should arrange notes from bank before they start work. Indian government employees are incompetent"

“It's a general problem all-over Mumbai local stations. We the dumb travellers never raised such issues decades over. Railways never take action on such small issues"