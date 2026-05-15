Viral video: Musk turns ‘formal banquet into comedy show,’ thrills internet with 360° spinner shot in China

Tesla Chief Elon Musk became a showstopper during his visit to China for his eccentric moves. SpaceX founder became an online sensation after he was spotted making funny faces and expressions during official events in Beijing. During the state banquet with Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Elon Musk seemed to be filming a video with mobile phone at the Great Hall of the People.

Musk accompanied US President Donald Trump and other notable business delegates including NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook during the state visit to China. Eagle eyed social media users were quick to notice his hilarious reactions and the candid moments have since gone viral.

Viral clips and photos from a formal welcome ceremony show Tesla CEO holding up his phone and spinning to capture a 360-degree recording on red-carpeted stairs during a formal event. Standing out from the more formal and serious atmosphere of the event, Musk's attempt to enjoy the vibe sparked strong reactions on social media.

Social media reactions

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was Elon Musk doing at the formal banquet in China? ⌵ Elon Musk was spotted filming a 360-degree video with his mobile phone on red-carpeted stairs during a formal event in Beijing. He also posed for photos and took selfies with other notable figures like Tim Cook and Lei Jun. 2 How did social media react to Elon Musk's behavior at the banquet? ⌵ Social media users found Elon Musk's actions hilarious and entertaining, with many commenting on how he turned the formal event into a comedy show. Some users noted his playful expressions and candid moments, which went viral. 3 Why was Elon Musk in China? ⌵ Elon Musk was in China accompanying President Donald Trump and other business delegates. His visit was also linked to potential growth drivers for Tesla, such as gaining approval to sell its Full Self Driving product and advancing AI applications. 4 What is the significance of Elon Musk's visit to China for Tesla? ⌵ Musk's visit to China could be crucial for Tesla's growth, particularly regarding the potential approval of its Full Self Driving product. It also aligns with Tesla's future plans in AI applications like robo-taxis and humanoid robots. 5 What were the main topics discussed during Trump's visit to China? ⌵ During his visit, President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While the White House mentioned discussions on enhancing economic cooperation, Xi Jinping also cautioned Trump about the importance of the Taiwan issue, warning it could lead to conflict if mishandled.

A user wrote, “Elon Musk records tourism videos with 360 spins while everyone is serious in front of the Chinese diplomats.”

Another user remarked, “This is the best part! 🤳Musk filming everything like a kid who just walked out of a cave for the first time, completely ignoring all the serious people around him. Feels like he’s just genuinely enjoying life.”

A third comment read, “I think it’s hilarious. People are far too critical of others. SMH.”

A fourth user quipped, “Scan the whole area - Make it a Diablo boss fight in upcoming updates.”

Musk's playful expressions at the Great Hall of the People

The billionaire's playful gestures at the Great Hall of the People also attracted social media attention. His expressions were a centre of attraction when he posed for a photo with Tim Cook and selfie with Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

A user stated, “Like this, the whole world’s attention is dominated by #Elon #Musk’s attitude photo session with other billionaires. We’re really living in such a sensational and emotional society rather than a rational one. That’s crazy…”

Another user remarked, “Awe He is getting over stimulated. The way he is breathing but holding together because he is kind.”

A third comment read, “Elon Musk somehow turned a formal banquet into a comedy show without even trying 😂”

A fourth user said, “Elon completely stole the banquet 😂He was already posing for someone else when Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun walked up to his idol asking for a selfie. Elon instantly poses with the funniest face, does the same funny expression with Apple CEO Tim Cook too. Now Elon became the MAIN attraction across Chinese media and the entire world.”

A fifth comment read, “He is enjoying on his own. Loving his China vibes.”