Cop drives bike without wearing helmet, says ‘toothache hai’ - ‘Will ordinary person get same exemption?’

In the now going 1 minute viral video the police personnel driving a bike without helmet is stopped by a man only to confront him for breaking the traffic rules. As the man questions cop riding the bike, he pauses his black Royal Enfield motorcycle - as his helmet rests securely on the fuel tank. The police officer in uniform then gives reason of him not wearing the protective headgear to the man recording act. The officer makes a gesture with his hand inside his mouth to indicate that he had a tootache - which is why he was avoiding headgear. The cop then turns violent on the man recording the act and slaps him saying, "gali kisko diya tune" (Whom did you abuse). The man confronts saying "when did I abuse?" The visibly angry cop doesn't stops and continuously smacks him while also explain the reason of him not wearing helmet.