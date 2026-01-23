Viral Video: Nagpur man orders Dove soaps online, receives ‘soap surprise’; BigBasket responds

Online grocery deliveries are meant to make everyday shopping easier, but for a Nagpur resident, one recent order turned into an unexpected surprise — and a viral moment.

A man named Ameya Sangeep, who goes by the Instagram handle @thik_thak_insaan, shared a video highlighting a bizarre mix-up in his grocery order placed through BigBasket. The clip, which has since gained traction on social media, shows Ameya opening what appeared to be a sealed three-bar combo pack of Dove soaps — only to find something entirely different inside.

In the video, Ameya explains that he had ordered a pack of three Dove soap bars on 10 January. When he finally opened the sealed package on 19 January, he discovered that the Dove wrapper contained three unrelated soaps instead — Patanjali, Rin and Chandrika bars — neatly tucked inside the original packaging.

Visibly amused and puzzled, he questions the online grocery platform in the video, asking, “What is this, BigBasket?” The sealed nature of the pack added to the confusion, raising questions about how such a mix-up could occur before delivery.

In his caption, Ameya clarified that the video was not meant to target or defame any brand but to draw attention to a potential issue happening under the company’s name. He also revealed that he had spoken at length with a customer service executive who, according to him, tried to help but promised a follow-up call from senior management that had not yet materialised at the time.

“Aisa sirf dusro ke saath hota dekha tha,” he wrote, adding that the purpose of sharing the reel was to make people aware of what he described as a possible scam or packaging lapse.

Soon after the video began circulating, BigBasket’s customer support team reached out to him. In an update shared in the comments section, Ameya confirmed that the company had initiated a return and refund promptly.

“Today I’ve been contacted by the customer service team of BigBasket. They have initiated return and refund promptly. The thought behind uploading the reel has been fulfilled,” he wrote, thanking users for their support.

Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the internet had its own fun with the unusual delivery. One user joked, “Maybe your Dove was sent to someone who ordered an iPhone.” Another commented, “It’s like a lucky draw.” A third quipped, “The collab we never expected.”

Others offered tongue-in-cheek solutions. “Ek se face wash, ek se body wash aur ek se kapde wash kar lena,” one user wrote. Another claimed that the outcome could have been worse, sharing, “You are lucky you got soap at least. A friend of mine once received a stone bar.”