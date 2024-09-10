Viral video: Netizens react as small kids discuss coding on Google Meet, ‘should be illegal to…’

  • Children discuss coding on a Google Meet call, netizens react and debate on how early children should be accustomed with technology

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated10 Sep 2024, 12:57 PM IST
'Pretty basic, but like the UI': Kids discuss coding on G Meet, internet reacts to viral video
’Pretty basic, but like the UI’: Kids discuss coding on G Meet, internet reacts to viral video(X)

Coding jobs are one of the highest paying ones in the tech industry, with average salaries ranging around 6 lakhs to 10 lakhs annually. But, who would have thought kids would skip cartoons and playgrounds to discuss coding.

Social media is abuzz over the idea of how early should children begin coding after seeing a video of kids chatting casually about it on a Google Meet. The video has gone viral with several users reacting to it.

Three boys are shown evaluating a coding assignment at the beginning of the short video. One of them calls the code “pretty basic,” while finding the UI, buttons and colours to be quite appealing. A third child speaks about more features, very similar to how advanced coders would.

The boys discuss about React, which is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library for building user interfaces based on components by Facebook Inc. It is maintained by Meta.

“Instead of playing sports or watching cartoons, kids nowadays are coding,” captioned the user who had posted the video. The video has received over a million views, and has been shared over 2000 times.

Meanwhile, another user commented that it “should be illegal to expose kids to React". The person further added that they should be exposed to arts, communication and sports.

Another person mentioned, “I once got stuck on a complex issue and found the solution on YouTube from a 14-year-old boy.”

Several other users added to the comment section by mocking that this was how ‘Companies expect 8 years of experience in React after graduation.’

What is coding

Coding is defined as the act of writing computer code that defines tasks for automation. To put it simply, coding enables humans to create a language so that machines can perform accordingly. It involves the development of an algorithm that describes the instructions that a computer is supposed to take.

