Viral video: Netizens react to 1st Apple Macintosh ad with Samir Soni: ’Wondering why he’s carrying save icon in pocket’

A 1996 Apple Macintosh ad featuring Bollywood actor Samir Soni has gone viral after resurfacing online. Shared by TV1 INDIA, the video has amassed over 53,000 likes, evoking nostalgia among tech enthusiasts and Indian advertising fans.

Published8 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Screenshot of the old Apple Macintosh advertisement which has resurfaced on the internet.
Screenshot of the old Apple Macintosh advertisement which has resurfaced on the internet.

A rare Apple Macintosh advertisement from 1996 recently resurfaced on the internet and has refreshed the memory of the good old days of floppy disks and CRT monitors. The advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Sameer Soni has gone viral on the internet and sparked myraid of reactions.

The Apple Macintosh ad was shared by the Instagram Page TV1 India. Within three days after sharing the video, the advertisement has garnered more than 53,000 likes and thousands of comments on social media.

The advertisement begins at the backdrop of a typical corporate office setting, where a high-ranking official arrives at the scene. As the office employee, played by Samir Soni, returns to his seat, the official requests a PC to run his Windows disk.

At that time, Soni offers his Apple Macintosh to access the data from the Windows disk. After a short discussion, Soni simply inserts the disk in his PC, and demonstrates its compatibility with Windows software.

The advertisement ends with a rainbow-themed Apple icon and a tagline: “Does more, costs less, it’s that simple.”

Many social media users compared Samir Soni's look in the advertisement with that of FRIENDS character Chandler Bing. Many flagged the irony in the advertisement's tagline in the present time.

“Kids from today thinking why the guy is carrying a save icon in his pocket?,” commented a social media user on Instagram.

“Does more cost less was tagline previously, now it should be costs more does less, [sic[” read another comment on the post.

“Apple computers 90’s: does more cost less. Apple computers now: does less cost more [sic]”

“Giving Major You g Chandler Energy [sic]”

“Does More toh thik hai... But COSTS LESS!!! [sic]”

“Looking at this ad makes me realise technology has really come a long way[sic]”

“They abandoned the costs less part after Steve Jobs died [sic]”

“Costs Less?? I had no idea they were competing on prices back then [sic]”

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 11:55 AM IST
