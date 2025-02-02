Viral video | Woman lives in house with sink-toilet in bathroom, pays ₹1.7 lakh rent, netizens ask ‘is this a prison…’

A woman in New York shared the video of her bathroom with a bizarre sink-toilet combo in her New York apartment. Despite compact arrangement, she has to pay a monthly rent of $2,000 (approximately ₹1,73,382) for the apartment. The video of the minuscule bathroom has gone viral on social media, with several users expressing their shock and disgrace.

Emily Bonani lives in New York City, and her apartment has a cramped bathroom. For the optimum utilisation of space, tiny space is fixed with a toilet which also works as a sink.

Bizarre sink toilet | Watch video Bonani shared the video of her congested bathroom on social media and it went viral on TikTok, reported New York Post. Several users expressed their shock over the bizarre combination of sink and toilet. Many declared it unhygienic and others compared it with a ‘prison toilet.’

In the video, Bonani claims that it is the tiniest bathroom in the New York City. She also challenged her social media followers, to show her any other bathroom in the city which is smaller.

The tiny bathroom included a toilet seat with a sink located above its flush tank. The bizarre combo lets a person use the sink only when the toilet is flushed.

‘What if I want to flush the toilet but I don’t want to turn on the sink’ … that’s not an option!” Bonani said in the video. Her video has garnered nearly 13 million views on TikTok. On Instagram, it has been liked by nearly 42,992 people and has garnered thousands of comments.

“Sooo are you like just sitting on toilet doing your business then just BOOM pivot around and now you're washing your hands,” commented a user on the post.

“justice for Emily’s teeth [sic],” commented another user.

“Honestly if this is the biggest shortcut your landlord made.. that’s a win [sic]”

“Does the sink water come from the back of the toilet??!!???” asked a user.

“Not the toilet telling you to wash your hands [sic]”

“Is this a prison toilet [sic]” asked another user.

