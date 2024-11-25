Viral video: NRI shares ‘how to not smell like curry’, netizens say, ‘white people concept’ | Watch

A controversial video by an Indian creator discusses the stereotype linking Indians to the smell of curry. While some viewers appreciate her practical advice on food smells, others view it as offensive, igniting discussions about racial bias and cultural stereotypes on social media.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 01:12 PM IST
A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)
A screengrab from the viral video. (Photo: Instagram)

A recent video by an Indian content creator in the United States, titled “How to Not Smell Like Curry,” has sparked controversy and divided the internet. The video highlights the racial stereotype in the West that people from India are often associated with the smell of curry, a stereotype that many find offensive and reductive.

Also Read: Bengaluru: Engineer now begs for living; netizens say, ‘this is a stark reminder…’ | Viral video

"I like my Indian food. But I also hate going out smelling like Indian food," she said, adding, “If the smell sticks to your jacket, it’s just not going to go away till you dry clean your jackets. And even then, it might not.”

The video has prompted discussions on racial bias and the perpetuation of cultural stereotypes, drawing both support and criticism online.

Watch the video here:

By the time of writing, the post had 291,929 likes.

"So the food smells so bad you have to quarintine the kitchen," wrote a user.

Also Read: Viral Video: Justin Trudeau dances at Taylor Swift concert; netizens say, ‘52 year old man acting like a 14 yr old girl’

Many users defended the content creator, claiming she was merely offering practical advice. One user, Alekhya, explained that unlike in India, the smell of Indian food tends to linger longer in Western homes.

She stated, “This isn't about 'whitewashing,' but rather dealing with the persistent after-smell of onions. No matter how much perfume you use, the scent can be difficult to remove.”

Another said that it is a “white people concept”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: NRI shares ‘how to not smell like curry’, netizens say, ‘white people concept’ | Watch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    339.80
    02:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.8 (0.83%)

    Adani Power share price

    455.15
    02:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.6 (-1.22%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.75
    02:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.37%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    845.20
    02:08 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    29.15 (3.57%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    580.90
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.66%)

    Federal Bank share price

    212.65
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.4 (1.62%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,737.80
    01:45 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.9 (-0.57%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,884.35
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -14.7 (-0.77%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,146.05
    01:45 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.95 (-5.75%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,449.75
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -53.35 (-3.55%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    630.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -19.4 (-2.99%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,108.05
    01:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,196.95
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    880.15 (9.45%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    204.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    15.05 (7.97%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    553.70
    01:46 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    39.75 (7.73%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    736.00
    01:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    49.4 (7.19%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.