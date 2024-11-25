Viral video: NRI shares ‘how to not smell like curry’, netizens say, ‘white people concept’ | Watch

A recent video by an Indian content creator in the United States, titled “How to Not Smell Like Curry,” has sparked controversy and divided the internet. The video highlights the racial stereotype in the West that people from India are often associated with the smell of curry, a stereotype that many find offensive and reductive.

"I like my Indian food. But I also hate going out smelling like Indian food," she said, adding, “If the smell sticks to your jacket, it’s just not going to go away till you dry clean your jackets. And even then, it might not.”

The video has prompted discussions on racial bias and the perpetuation of cultural stereotypes, drawing both support and criticism online.

Watch the video here:

By the time of writing, the post had 291,929 likes.

"So the food smells so bad you have to quarintine the kitchen," wrote a user.

Many users defended the content creator, claiming she was merely offering practical advice. One user, Alekhya, explained that unlike in India, the smell of Indian food tends to linger longer in Western homes.

She stated, “This isn't about 'whitewashing,' but rather dealing with the persistent after-smell of onions. No matter how much perfume you use, the scent can be difficult to remove.”