Viral Video | Odia film stars Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam engage in heated showdown over ‘film title’

A heated confrontation between popular Odia actors Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam at the DCP office escalated into a dramatic showdown, drawing police intervention. Rooted in a contentious film title, their rivalry has sparked cross-complaints and ongoing drama, captivating fans and bystanders alike.

Updated23 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
Popular Odia actors Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam created a dramatic scene outside the Bhubaneswar DCP office on Friday. (Screen grab from video)
Popular Odia actors Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam created a dramatic scene outside the Bhubaneswar DCP office on Friday.

In a real-life clash that seemed straight out of a movie, popular Odia actors Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam created a dramatic scene outside the Bhubaneswar DCP office on Friday. The escalating feud between the two stars spilled into public view, forcing police to step in and prevent the situation from spiralling further.

War of Words or More?

The incident unfolded when the duo was summoned to resolve their ongoing dispute amicably. However, the meeting quickly turned chaotic. Bobby Islam accused Manoj Mishra of attempting to intimidate and assault him and fellow director Jyoti Das. Meanwhile, Mishra countered the claims, alleging that Bobby hurled verbal abuse at him upon arrival.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

To bystanders, the spectacle looked like a film shoot, complete with dramatic confrontations and fiery exchanges. But this was no scripted scene—this was a real-life rivalry reaching its peak on the DCP office premises.

Police Intervene

As tensions flared, the stars were redirected to the police commissioner's office, where they were counselled to put an end to the mudslinging. Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra confirmed, “We looked into the criminal part based on the complaints lodged at the police station and counselled them not to indulge in mudslinging.”

The Root of the Feud

The origins of the dispute trace back to a film title. Manoj Mishra reportedly opposed a word used in the title of a movie, which he found offensive. Bobby Islam, on the other hand, accused Mishra of tarnishing the image of the Odia film industry.

Manoj Mishra claimed, “Bobby used the first word of the movie to call me, giving a derogatory twist when he landed at the DCP office. I didn't attack anybody. Bobby even used the word for me at a show. That's why I lodged a police complaint.”

Legal Trouble

The spat has resulted in cross-complaints at police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. A case of criminal intimidation was filed against Mishra at Chandrasekharpur police station, while Bobby Islam registered a counter-case at Dargahabazar police station.

 

 

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 01:43 PM IST
