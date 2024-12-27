Viral video: A lion, often referred to as the “King of the Jungle”, is typically known for its majestic nature and powerful roar. But who would have thought it possible to hug a man-eating creature—unless it was the fictional Mufasa?

The comment section of an X post became a hotbed of debate among netizens after a video of a woman hugging and kissing a giant lion went viral on social media.

‘Affectionate lion’ in viral video “I am amazed that a lion can be so affectionate like this,” read the caption of the video, which has garnered over one million views. The viral video shows a woman hugging and extensively pampering a lion. The woman even goes on to kiss the lion on its nose as the giant creature yawns with its canines and huge tongue sticking out.

Hotbed of debate While some netizens felt that the woman kissing the lion was a very ‘cool’ act, others felt the woman was ‘very lucky’ to have found a lion like that.

“If you raise these wild beast cats from the time the Cubs, they can be pretty loving and loyal. But there’s always a chance it will rip your head off,” said one user.

Another user remarked, “This is truly mesmerising! Such a rare bond between a human and a lion.”

A third user commented, “Hope this lion doesn’t remember its wild instincts!” while another exclaimed, “This is just pure madness. Wild animals belong in the wild.”

Some comments elaorated on the dangers further, with one user writing, “This normalises the idea of keeping wild animals as pets, which is wrong.” Another user defended the video, stating, “You can see the trust and bond here—it’s not something you see every day.”