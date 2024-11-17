Viral video of ‘Doodh Cola’ from Kolkata stuns internet, netizens say, ‘Vinashkale viparit buddhi’

  • The fusion drink from Kolkata caught the eye of an influencer who shot the video and uploaded it on her channel.

Updated17 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Cola is mixed with milk. (Screenshot)
Cola is mixed with milk. (Screenshot)(Instagram/@storiesbyaradhana)

People across the globe experiment with food a lot and call themselves food bloggers. Most of them visit different cities, states and countries to taste the unique food culture that the place offers.

Though some experiments are disastrous, others are quite good. In a recent one fusion drink that is gaining momentum is Doodh Cola. The drink is available at the iconic Balwant Singh Dhaba in Kolkata.

The fusion drink caught the eye of an influencer Aradhana Chatterjee who shot the video and uploaded it on her channel.

She says in the video, as quoted by NDTV,  "This is Doodh, and this is Cola, and together they become Doodh Cola, the world's most bizarre drink."

Following this, she talks about the history behind it and said, "The combination of soda and milk was first created in Victorian England, but did you know the Cola version of it was invented by a Dhaba in India when Balwant Singh was traveling with his son to Bhagat Singh village during the hot summers?"

Here's the video:

She continues, “A drink typically designed for hot climates, it is one of the most famous items at their Dhaba, and people from around the country and the world come to Kolkata to try it. They claim that although many others have followed in their footsteps, the taste of Doodh Cola at this Dhaba cannot be duplicated. The owners claim that the procedure they follow to make this drink prevents it from curdling and gives it the authentic taste.”

The video has caught the eyes of over one million people.

Here are some netizens reactions:

One wrote, "I had it once many years ago because everyone said it's a big hit, but personally, I didn't find it anything great. I'd rather have a chai or lassi at the dhaba."

Another commented, “This is going to give you a skin disease. Don't ever drink this...”

A third user wrote, "Vinashkale viparit buddhi (Opposite intelligence during the phase of destruction)."

A fourth commented, "This is extremely unhealthy. Doodh Fanta is also famous there. Anyway, this comment comes with relevant research."

 

 

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 08:05 PM IST
