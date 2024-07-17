Viral video of Hawai Chappal sold in Saudi Arabia for 1 lakh has shocked Indians: ‘Mom’s favourite weapon’ | Watch

A video of Hawai sandals being sold for 1 lakh has taken the internet by storm. Several social media users termed those super expensive pair of sandals as ‘toilet slippers’

Livemint
First Published17 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Viral video shows Hawai sandals being sold for one lakh rupees in Saudi Arabia.
Viral video shows Hawai sandals being sold for one lakh rupees in Saudi Arabia.(X)

Social media has gone bonkers over a viral video of Hawai sandals being sold for 1 lakh in Saudi Arabia. The viral video of white sandals with blue straps reminded Indian social media users of similar slippers, which were prevalent in the past. Many termed these super expensive Hawai sandals “toilet footwear” and declared that these ‘Chappals’ are easily available in local markets for “nearly 400.”

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reacts to vegetable vendor’s son passing CA exam

“Indians should take this opportunity to buy chappals here for 100 INR and sell them there for 4500 Riyal (1 lac INR), ROI is 1000x,” wrote @i_amArko on X.

Another user shared an instances of how his family member rejected a marriage proposals because of these slippers and wrote, “Years ago when my uncle was receiving marriage proposals we rejected one of the girls based on her proposal picture where she was posing wearing such slippers. Just because of such slippers..nothing else”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi seen in Delhi pizzeria as major politicians attend Ambani wedding

Declaring the expensive price of these sandals abroad, another user called it a “business opportunity for Indian footwear manufacturers”

“You simply missed their marketing strategy. Buy low, Sell high,” commented another user.

“Also this was our mom's favourite weapon in her armour.”

“Hawai Chappal 😂 . Jab tak white sole ghis ghiske blue sole dikhne nahi lag jata tha tab tak fenkte nahi the”

Also Read | Viral video: Shloka Mehta nearly dozes off while sitting with Akash Ambani, PM

“Not even used as toilet sleeper these days," wrote another X user.

“My mum used it like a multi-purpose tool," read another comment.

“These are not sandals, they are slippers, we still wear them, we used to wear them till class 6-10 and go to school, we were not fortunate enough to get shoes, yes I had the good fortune of wearing plastic shoes from class 1-5 which used to hurt, I got the first shoe of my life in class 11 when I started doing a part time job,” another user shared his experience with slippers with similar appearance.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsViral video of Hawai Chappal sold in Saudi Arabia for 1 lakh has shocked Indians: ‘Mom’s favourite weapon’ | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,318.000.00
    Chennai
    74,755.000.00
    Delhi
    75,266.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,047.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue