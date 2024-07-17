A video of Hawai sandals being sold for ₹ 1 lakh has taken the internet by storm. Several social media users termed those super expensive pair of sandals as ‘toilet slippers’

Social media has gone bonkers over a viral video of Hawai sandals being sold for ₹1 lakh in Saudi Arabia. The viral video of white sandals with blue straps reminded Indian social media users of similar slippers, which were prevalent in the past. Many termed these super expensive Hawai sandals “toilet footwear" and declared that these ‘Chappals’ are easily available in local markets for “nearly ₹400." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Indians should take this opportunity to buy chappals here for 100 INR and sell them there for 4500 Riyal (1 lac INR), ROI is 1000x," wrote @i_amArko on X.

Another user shared an instances of how his family member rejected a marriage proposals because of these slippers and wrote, “Years ago when my uncle was receiving marriage proposals we rejected one of the girls based on her proposal picture where she was posing wearing such slippers. Just because of such slippers..nothing else" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Declaring the expensive price of these sandals abroad, another user called it a “business opportunity for Indian footwear manufacturers"

“You simply missed their marketing strategy. Buy low, Sell high," commented another user.

“Also this was our mom's favourite weapon in her armour." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hawai Chappal 😂 . Jab tak white sole ghis ghiske blue sole dikhne nahi lag jata tha tab tak fenkte nahi the"

“Not even used as toilet sleeper these days," wrote another X user.

“My mum used it like a multi-purpose tool," read another comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“These are not sandals, they are slippers, we still wear them, we used to wear them till class 6-10 and go to school, we were not fortunate enough to get shoes, yes I had the good fortune of wearing plastic shoes from class 1-5 which used to hurt, I got the first shoe of my life in class 11 when I started doing a part time job," another user shared his experience with slippers with similar appearance.

